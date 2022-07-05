Heat continues to build this week

A heat advisory goes into place Wednesday at 11 am and stays there until 8 pm on Friday, at least. The hottest weather (so far) of the year is coming this week. We’re forecasting highs over the coming days to gradually creep up with highs potentially peaking as high as 106° late this weekend. High pressure is in control right now and will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Even though the core of high pressure will slosh back and forth between Texas and the Rockies, no real heat relief is in sight. Highs should slowly climb about a degree each day through the remainder of the work week but returning humidity late this week could send heat index values to as high as about 109°!

The only heat relief we have in the forecast comes as a weak cold front attempts to work in late this weekend and early next week. Rain chances climb to 10% starting Saturday, when high temperatures may reach as high as 106°, with a 10% chance of a shower sticking around through Monday. Rain chances could bump up to 20% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the front stalls out and keeps the atmosphere a bit unsettled. Temperatures late next week will likely be slightly cooler, so long as the clouds with the “cold” front arrive, but we’re still not expecting sub-100° temperatures through at least next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.