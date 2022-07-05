Mardi Gras ball raises nearly $100K to help crime victims and children in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 10th Annual Mardi Gras Ball benefiting The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco turned out to be the most lucrative fundraiser yet, raising nearly $100,000.

The ball was held June 25 at The Base at the Extraco Events Center in Waco with nearly 600 people in attendance.

On Monday, organizers tallied up the success. “Tell me something good!” Alison Sorley, Development Specialist for the Advocacy Center said.

“Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, we raised over $92,000. That’s our highest yet.”

The money raised will help with operational costs year-round for the nonprofit which provides services to those in McLennan, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone, and Bosque counties.

The center started in 1976 as the Waco Rape Crisis Center and over time it’s grown into an umbrella agency with three programs including the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Victim’s Center and prevention and education.

In the last year alone, the Advocacy Center conducted 89 forensic medical examinations and nearly 600 forensic interviews.

The crisis hotline handled more than 700 calls and, of those calls, 210 resulted in advocates going to Waco hospitals to help victims.

More than a thousand people received counseling services and 102 prevention related programs were presented to nearly 650 attendees.

Sorley said without many generous sponsors and attendees, the Advocacy Center couldn’t continue the important work they do.

“We just can’t thank our sponsors enough,” she said.

Once at the event, the audible auction, sponsored by Richard Karr Motors, brought in an additional $30,000.

Sorley said to mark your calendars for the 11th annual Mardi Gras Ball which will take place on February 18, 2023.

You can stay up to date by visiting https://advocacycntr.org/.

