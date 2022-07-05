Advertisement

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies find missing McGregor girls

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.
Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw and KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office found two missing McGregor teenagers in Georgetown and arrested James Robert Vanhouten, 30, the man allegedly harboring them, Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX.

James Robert Vanhouten, 30, of Georgetown, Texas, will be charged with harboring a minor.
James Robert Vanhouten, 30, of Georgetown, Texas, will be charged with harboring a minor.(KWTX ONLY)

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28 and police initially said they did not meet Texas Department of Public Safety criteria for Amber Alerts.

On Monday, July 4, however, an Amber Alert was issued for the girls after police were sent a screenshot - allegedly from Cross’ Snapchat story - with the message “help.”

Vanhouten will be charged with harboring a minor. More arrests are very likely, the sheriff said.

“The (deputies) did an unbelievable amount of work on it. That’s really good work on their part,” McNamara said.

The sheriff said deputies pursued leads that led them to Temple and back to Bellmead and Moody in McLennan County. The information eventually led them to Vanhouten in Georgetown.

Solomon and Cross were reportedly staying with different people before they met Vanhouten, McNamara said.

The girls were being reunited with family members early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls
Cannabis Flower
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Missing McGregor girls
“I want to believe that she’s safe but I don’t know that she is,” family of missing teen details disappearance
Temple Fire responds to several grass fires
Multiple grass fires quickly extinguished in Temple following Fourth of July celebrations
Ethan Provost is entering the U.S. Navy July Fourth week.
Military-friendly school district celebrates Independence Day by showcasing recruiting success amid service shortage
Belton Independence Day 2022 Parade
Thousands gather for annual parade and festival to celebrate Fourth of July in Belton