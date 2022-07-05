Advertisement

Multiple grass fires quickly extinguished following Fourth of July celebrations

Temple Fire responds to several grass fires
Temple Fire responds to several grass fires
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire responds to five different grass fires in the city between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Monday night amid 4th of July celebrations across the city.

By 10:30 p.m. fire officials say all grass fires were out, and none reached structures or caused injuries.

In Bell County, the county judge banned all fireworks on Wednesday, June 22. After rainfall on Monday, June 27, the county judge then modified that rule and allowed the sale and use of fireworks starting on Friday, July 1, with some exceptions.

Fireworks with “sticks and fins” were prohibited from sale and personal use. Meanwhile, other fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers were still be sold in Bell County.

