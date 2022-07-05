Risk for COVID-19 now in the medium range in McLennan County, health officials say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The risk of contracting COVID-19 in McLennan County is now in the medium level, according to a Facebook post from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

“What does this mean? If you are high risk, talk to your doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines,” the post states.

A community’s COVID-19 level is determined by How many people with the virus have been admitted into local hospitals in the past week, how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, and how many new COVID-19 cases the county recorded over that one week period.

“A medium level means there is some impact on our healthcare system and more people with severe illness,” the health district said.

To review the CDC’s community level, click here.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

To order free tests if you are experiencing symptoms, click here.

