Selfless single mom is bringing people together

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to McGregor where a selfless single mom is bringing people together creating a power much greater than herself.
By Pete Sousa
Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT
“She does a lot, and she deserves the world so this is the one way I could thank her.”, Bethany Harrison, Nominator

Bethany Harrison has felt the beat Rebecca Mohering servant’s heart firsthand and can’t help, but express her gratitude.

Under the roof of “Connections - McGregor” which is basically a one stop shop for food, coffee, and comradery. Rebecca brings families together for fun, helping both young and old find an outlet.

“Parents can bring their kids in here and hang-out and spend some family time together that’s why it’s called Connections. We wanted to remind everybody, that we need each other.”, Rebecca Mohering, Be Remarkable Winner.

Connections also offers free wifi, video games, and homework help and Rebecca wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.

“Greatest little small town in Texas”

But her big efforts in McGregor go beyond the walls of her unique store.

“So they get together for the low income people in McGregor and they put “blessing bags” of just different things in their bags and then they go and drop them off and be a blessing to the community, so it’s awesome.”, Bethany Harrison, Nominator

But it’s about time this “ray of light” gets some shine for her efforts.

