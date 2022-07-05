Temple Police investigating armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning in the 600 block of N. Third Street.

At around 9:20 a.m., a suspect displayed a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene. Police did not reveal who the suspect robbed.

No rounds were fired, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s, about six feet tall with no facial hair or visible tattoos.

Police said he was wearing a camo-print baseball cap, dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a camo-print backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

