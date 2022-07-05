Advertisement

Texas woman charged with murder in love triangle killing, held on $3.5M bond

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was booked into Travis County Jail for Murder, 1st Degree Felony, and...
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was booked into Travis County Jail for Murder, 1st Degree Felony, and Theft of Service. She is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for Murder.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, on Tuesday, July 5, was booked into the Travis County Jail on first-degree murder and theft of service charges in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

Armstrong, currently being held on a $3.5 million bond, allegedly shot and killed Wilson at an Austin home and had been on the run until her arrest in Costa Rica last week

She arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said.

Wilson, 25, in town for a cycling event, was found dead May 11. According to an affidavit, Wilson had met with her ex-boyfriend and cyclist Colin Strickland, Armstrong’s current boyfriend, during her trip in Austin.

Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s death.

She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.

