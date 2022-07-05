Advertisement

This year’s hottest temperature is 104° (so far)

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’ve been dealing with a long string of exceptionally hot weather. July has started out fairly warm but it honestly hasn’t been too bad since our highs so far this July have remained between 98° and 102°. Hotter temperatures, peaking near 104° in June, haven’t shown up just yet but just you wait! We’re forecasting highs over the coming days to gradually creep up with highs potentially peaking as high as 106° late this weekend. High pressure is in control right now and will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Even though the core of high pressure will slosh back and forth between Texas and the Rockies, no real heat relief is in sight. Highs today may be a touch warmer as we warm between 98° and 103° with a heat index maxing out near 105°. Highs should slowly climb about a degree each day through the remainder of the work week but returning humidity late this week could send heat index values to as high as about 109°!

The only heat relief we have in the forecast comes as a weak cold front attempts to work in late this weekend and early next week. Rain chances climb to 10% starting Saturday, when high temperatures may reach as high as 106°, with a 10% chance of a shower sticking around through Monday. Rain chances could bump up to 20% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the front stalls out and keeps the atmosphere a bit unsettled. Temperatures late next week will likely be slightly cooler, so long as the clouds with the “cold” front arrive, but we’re still not expecting sub-100° temperatures through at least next Thursday.

