Thousands gather for annual parade and festival to celebrate Fourth of July in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Belton residents and visitors from the surrounding areas crowded the streets in Belton for the annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday.

This local celebration has brought Belton residents together for more than 100 years.

“Our theme this year is celebrating community connections, so we are going to see a lot of great ways of representing that and how our community comes together to celebrate our country,” said Belton Chamber of Commerce Randy Pittenger.

Many Belton residents have not missed the event for decades.

“I’ve been coming her since I was a kid,” said Belton resident Wade Oldham.

He hopes to share this memory with his granddaughter, whom he brought to the parade.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “It shows her what we used to do as kids and continue on with the fun.”

More than 150 entries of floats, marching bands, horses and vintage cars strolled past parade goers.

The parade was just the beginning of a packed day of events in Belton. The Festival on Nolan Creek at Yettie Polk Park featured a hot-dog-eating contest, games, food, shops and a live band--The First Calvary Division Band.

“It means everything to be able to perform in Belton...being able to bring the community together with music.” Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, lead singer of the band, said.

While the celebration did not fall short on food and fun, Belton locals and visitors did not forget what the holiday is about.

“Freedom,” Mhoon said.

The parade and festival ended this afternoon, but many residents are looking forward to the concert and firework display at Schoepf’s BBQ tonight.

