Trial underway for Honduras native accused of sexually abusing Central Texas girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of an Honduras native who prosecutors say sexually abused a young girl in Robinson for almost three years beginning when she was 5.

Jorge Carbajal, 39, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix and defense attorney Matthew Pillado selected a jury to hear the case on Tuesday, with prosecution testimony set to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Carbajal, a former construction worker who has been jailed 1,120 days on the sexual abuse charges and an immigration hold, is charged with sexually abusing a family member from July 21, 2016, to Jan. 1, 2019.

The girl, who is now 10, is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Carbajal, a family member of the girl, also reportedly sexually and physically abused the girl’s mother and was cruel to the girl’s dog to intimidate the girl and to keep her from “acting up,” according to documents filed in the case.

Pillado declined comment on the case Tuesday.

Carbajal, who will be assisted during the trial by a Spanish interpreter, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum life term with no parole if convicted of continuous sexual abuse a child. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the indecency count.

