18 wheeler hanging off bridge affecting traffic on Highway 6 near Riesel

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are working to clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hanging off a bridge near the McLennan-Falls county line.

The wreck was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 6.

Officers are rerouting northbound traffic into one of the southbound lanes, but traffic appears to be moving.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

