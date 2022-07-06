18 wheeler hanging off bridge affecting traffic on Highway 6 near Riesel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are working to clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hanging off a bridge near the McLennan-Falls county line.
The wreck was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 6.
Officers are rerouting northbound traffic into one of the southbound lanes, but traffic appears to be moving.
This is a developing story. No further information is available.
