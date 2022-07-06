Are decent rain chances coming soon? Maybe! Cross your fingers...

We’re quickly approaching what is traditionally the hottest time of the year but we’ve been dealing with nearly three straight months of hotter than normal conditions and the prospects for some relief are few and far between. We’re forecasting what will likely be the hottest weekend of the year (so far) this weekend joined by heat index values nearing 110°! High temperatures today will range from about 99° to 103° with a heat index maxing out of around 106°. Today’s record high of 103°, set in 1996, will be challenged. Highs tomorrow nearing 103° will be joined by a small bump in humidity raising the heat index to near 107°. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we’re forecasting high temperatures to reach as high as about 105°. This weekend’s bump in humidity won’t be very noticeable, but it’ll be enough to bring us a heat index between 108° and 111°. A heat advisory, currently in effect through at least Friday, could be upgraded to an excessive heat warning this weekend. An excessive heat warning is issued when temperatures of 105° OR heat index values of 110° are expected for two consecutive days.

As far as the prospects for rain go, well they’re staying paltry. It’s possible for a stray shower or two this weekend as a a weak disturbance moves into North Texas. Most, if not all, of the rain should stay out of our area and we’ll just be sweltering. Next week, however, a weak frontal boundary could ease into Central Texas and keep the atmosphere unsettled. Rain chances Tuesday through next Friday are near 20%. Although temperatures should drop a little bit, heat index values likely stay at or above 105°. The potential is there, so long as the rain arrives, for about a quarter-inch of rain. If the rain doesn’t come to fruition, then high temperatures likely remain near 104° instead of dropping to near 100°.

