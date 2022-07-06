Bell County Commissioners hope new annex building will help revitalize downtown Killeen

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a 4-1 vote, the Bell County Commissioners Court approved the relocation of the Bell County Annex building to downtown Killeen with the hope that the move will help spur revitalization in that area.

The annex, currently located on Priest Drive will be relocated to the grounds of the former First National Bank of Texas headquarters.

Many county residents and officials voiced their opinions about why they approved or disapproved of the move.

“I mean, everyone I talked to, there wasn’t a single person who was for this. They think it should be moved elsewhere,” said a concerned county resident.

“If you look to the other cities here in Bell County, Temple, even in Belton, services, county services, and city services are located in the downtown areas. I think we should maintain those,” said Louie Minor, Vice Chairman of the Killeen Planning & Zoning Commission.

Russell schneider, the only commissioner to vote against the relocation, cited the lack of expansion opportunities the downtown location presents.

“It’s one of the cons I saw downtown. I see the pro as far as the cost. But just the size, for future growth, we have to look out further,” said Schneider.

Business owner Tony Canterino mentioned the new annex location is only one mile from it’s current location and hopes the county is being smart with their tax dollars.

“This is why it’s so important to me and other small businesses that our elected officials are good stewards with the tax dollars provided by the citizens of Bell County,” said Canterino.

Other community members were in favor of the move. “I think in the future downtown is going to be great. You can see, you’re seeing all of the people that are here. It’s a community effort, it’s a partnership effort that’s going to happen through state, through federal dollars. It does take time,” said Jose Segarra, a City of Killeen councilmember at large.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King cited the revitalization opportunities the new annex will bring to the area, hoping this move is the start of something big for the community.

“The opportunity to visit the downtown area with the potential to bring more businesses to that area,” said Mayor Nash-King.

