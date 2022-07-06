Central Texas girl testifies Honduras native sexually abused her multiple times

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old girl testified Wednesday that Jorge Carbajal, a family member, sexually abused her multiple times at a home in Robinson starting when she was 5.

The girl, who cried throughout her testimony, told jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court that Carbajal sexually abused her, physically abused her mother, and kicked her dog when he was upset about not getting his way.

Carbajal, 39, a native of Honduras, also threatened to take the girl away from her mother and flee to Honduras if the girl didn’t succumb to his sexual advances, the girl testified.

Carbajal is on trial on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix called 10 witnesses Wednesday, including the girl’s mother, and are expected to rest their case Thursday.

Defense attorney Matthew Pillado, of Hurst, told jurors in opening statements that Carbajal and the girl’s mother were ending their relationship about the time the girl’s allegations surfaced, suggesting the mother encouraged the girl to make up the allegations against him.

“Pay attention to the timeline,” Pillado urged the jurors. “Keep in mind potential motivations. Use your common sense.”

Carbajal is charged with sexually abusing the girl from July 2016 to January 2019.

The girl told the jury that Carbajal would sexually abuse her after forcing her to sit on his lap. She also testified that a nude Carbajal dropped his towel in front of her after showering while she was playing with her dog on the floor. She said he walked around the room naked for a time before putting on his clothes.

She said Carbajal threatened to kill her mother or to kidnap her and flee to Honduras if she reported the abuse.

The girl denied that her mother put her up to making false accusations against Carbajal.

In other testimony, Dr. Kerry Burkley and Dr. Soo Battle of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, described the process the girl went through during two separate forensic interviews and a medical examination at the center.

Battle testified the girl also told her of the abuse, adding that she was very specific about her allegations against Carbajal while denying that Carbajal committed other sex acts she asked her about.

Battle said the physical exam of the girl showed no evidence of abuse, which she said is normal. She said only 5 percent to 10 percent of physical exams will be abnormal for a variety of reasons.

“It’s normal to be normal,” she said. “It’s normal for them to have a normal exam.”

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Carbajal, who has been jailed 1,121 days waiting for trial, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum life term with no parole. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the indecency count.

