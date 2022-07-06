City of Waco encouraging conservation as water levels at Lake Waco fall

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is asking residents to consider conserving water as levels in the local reservoir continue to fall.

“The water levels in the Lake Waco reservoir continue to decline and the City of Waco is currently reviewing the drought contingency plan to identify ways to conserve the available water supply,” said Monica Sedelmeier, the director of communications and marketing for the municipal government.

“Please consider water conservation and consider taking action to reduce water demands to improve water-use efficiency.”

According to Water Data for Texas, Lake Waco is at 72 percent capacity as of July 6, 2022.

A year ago today, water levels were at 100 percent, according to the website.

