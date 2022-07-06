Each day hotter than the last...

We’re forecasting what will likely be the hottest weekend of the year (so far) this weekend joined by heat index values nearing 110°! A Heat Advisory will continue through Friday for all of Central Texas. High temperatures up to 105 degrees are expected with peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Take measures to protect yourself against the heat over the next few days! Very hot conditions are expected through early next week. High temperatures will be between 103-105 degrees for most locations with heat index values largely between 105-112 degrees. East of I-35 will see the hottest conditions, as heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many areas. An excessive heat warning is issued when temperatures of 105° OR heat index values of 110° are expected for two consecutive days.

Rain chances are minimal but there is at least a hope for rain! We could see the sea breeze become a little more active along the coast and one or two of those storms could drift into our southeastern counties Thursday afternoon. We might even see the window for some better rain chances to come by the middle to end of next week. We have a daily 20% back in the forecast starting on Tuesday of next week and that lasts through Friday. The prospect for rain could change, and if it does and the the rain doesn’t come to fruition, then high temperatures likely remain near 104° instead of dropping to near 100° for the end of next week.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.