Fire that ravaged downtown Marlin building remains under investigation

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin city officials continue to investigate the source of the fire that destroyed Cameron Electronics, a downtown resale shop.

Downtown business owner Mike Williams was near his shop downtown when the blaze engulfed the two-story building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street.

“When I got here, I went over to see what it was because there was a significant amount of smoke,” Williams said.

Before his family evacuated the building, Williams checked the roof to make sure it was not damaged. That’s when his son-in-law warned him the fire had spread.

“Christopher noticed a fire on our neighbor’s roof, and we were able to put it out with wet blankets and towels,” he said.

That fire that Williams put out is about a five-minute walk diagonally from the now-destroyed resale shop.

Wind gusts spread embers to nearby businesses as far as a block away from the incident.

Volunteer and professional fire fighters from 13 total agencies contained the fire to the building of origin on Friday evening. The fire was extinguished by early Saturday morning.

“Everybody dropped what they were doing when our community was in need,” said City of Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker.

Officials called in the state fire marshal’s office to help investigate the cause of the blaze.

“This was a large building, a large incident, so we called them in for supplemental personnel, resources” he said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Parker says they are unsure how long it will take.

“Investigators are working with different folks like employees, ownership, anyone in the area that might have witnessed the fire or been on scene just to get a broader picture of what could have occurred,” he said.

While Williams’ business still stands, he knows it could have been much worse.

“You could easily tell that, without help, we were going to lose the town,” Williams said.

