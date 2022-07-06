Advertisement

NFL player arrested in Gainesville

David Lamont Moore
David Lamont Moore(Cooke County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - NFL player David Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on Monday.

Online jail records show David Lamont Moore, 27, was arrested on drug and weapon charges July 4.

Moore was a star wide receiver at Gainesville High School and East Central University in Ada, Okla. before turning pro.

He signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in April.

Moore played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-2020 and played in a total of three games last year with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

Records show Moore posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Cooke County Jail Monday.

