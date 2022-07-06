Pet owners in Temple still searching for missing pets after the Fourth

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Joey Anzaldua is still waiting for answers on where his Cady went.

On the Fourth of July, Anzaldua lost his four-year-old white husky after she got scared of the fireworks and ran away while he was taking a nap.

“I’ve posted her on every site,” Anzaldua said. “I’ve looked at animal shelters. I’ve looked at all the posted pet pictures on Facebook.”

National figures for dogs that go missing during the 4th of July holiday are hard to track down, but a 2015 report from Pet Amber Alert found animal control services see a 30 percent increase in lost pets from July 4 through 6.

Since the Fourth, pet owners have visited the Humane Society of Central Texas to look for their missing animals.

“You don’t really want to bring a dog to the shelter right now just because we are so full,” Mike Gray, Humane Society of Central Texas community manager, said. “There’s different Facebook groups, search Central Texas Lost and Found, things like that.”

Overnight the shelter reached 100 percent capacity after some Central Texans took in animals following the Fourth.

“Yesterday after being open for about an hour and a half we had about 17 dogs come in so it just filled everything up to where we are now,” Gray said.

For Anzaldua, he knows the next days will be filled with searches and sleepless nights.

“She needs to be with me. She loves me,” Anzaldua said “I’m the only person that she knows really and I know she’s scared without me.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.