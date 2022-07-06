Advertisement

Post Oak Fire contained in Coryell County, Gatesville Fire says

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - The Post Oak Fire has been contained and FM 107 is once again open to drivers, the Gatesville Fire Department reported overnight.

The fire burned about several acres along FM 107 between 1996 and CR302 on Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

It erupted shortly before 3 p.m. near Oglesby in Coryell County, and at one point, was threatening two homes and a barn, officials said.

The forest service said it burned in thick Juniper along a ridgeline in an area “difficult to access.”

Fire crews late Wednesday were “working on establishing containment line, while aircraft work to cool off the inaccessible areas,” officials said.

A “handcrew” was ordered to access the rough terrain inaccessible to dozers and fire engines cannot.

Volunteer fire departments, including Gatesville, Flat, Oglesby, Osage-Coryell City and the Coryell Emergency Management Coordinator, are at the scene.

Post Oak fire near Oglesby
Post Oak fire near Oglesby(Courtesy Photo)

