Post Oak Fire torches dozens of acres near Oglesby; Texas A&M Forest Service responding

Fire south of Gatesville, near Oglesby
Fire south of Gatesville, near Oglesby(Courtesy Image)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest service said it has received a request to help battle a fire near Oglesby.

The agency’s resources are on the way to the fire, which is reportedly along FM 107 between 1996 and CR302.

Officials are calling it the Post Oak Fire. They say it has burned about 40 acres and is zero percent contained.

Post Oak fire near Oglesby
Post Oak fire near Oglesby(Courtesy Photo)

