Advertisement

Texas officials identify all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

Migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio
Migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio(NBC)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, officials said Wednesday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.

The migrants were found in an abandoned trailer June 27 on a back road on the edge of San Antonio. The alleged driver of the truck was due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The victims include a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico, the medical examiner’s office said.

One survivor of the journey, 20-year-old Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoint.

Speaking by phone from her hospital bed Monday, she said it was already hot that day when she climbed into the back of the trailer.

Cardona Tomás credits her survival to her friend’s caution to stay near the door where it would be cooler. She shared that same advice with another friend she had made during the journey. That friend also survived.

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Fire south of Gatesville, near Oglesby
Post Oak Fire torches dozens of acres near Oglesby; Texas A&M Forest Service responding
Heavy police presence in the 100 block of Kennedy Circle in Waco, Texas
Waco Police looking for suspect after man suffers superficial gunshot wound during argument
Elijah and his wife Jamie Lynn Snow were celebrating their 10 year anniversary at the Royalton...
Family of slain Arlington firefighter sues Texas travel agency, Mexican resort
uvalde
Uvalde officer asked permission to shoot gunman outside school but got no answer, report finds