Waco Police looking for suspect after man suffers superficial gunshot wound during argument

Heavy police presence in the 100 block of Kennedy Circle in Waco, Texas
Heavy police presence in the 100 block of Kennedy Circle in Waco, Texas(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday afternoon were looking for a shooter after a man suffered a superficial gunshot wound during an argument.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Circle.

Police officers at the scene told KWTX a man in his late teens claims he got into an altercation with another person who tried to take his money.

The man fought back, but suffered the superficial wound on one of his legs.

Police said the wound is not life threatening and it appeared the man did not request to be transported to a hospital.

Officers at the scene did not provide a description of the suspect.

