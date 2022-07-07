Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

A recovering teacher describes what occurred in the Uvalde school shooting.
Recovering teacher describes Uvalde school shooting
Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family...
Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say
Toddler boy left orphaned after parade shooting
Hard Castle Fire
Hard Castle Fire torches 300 acres in Bosque County, forest service says