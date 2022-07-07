Advertisement

Bell County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating girl who ran away from home in mid-June

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies in Bell County are asking the public for help locating Alyssa Joe Miller, 16, a girl who reportedly ran away from home.

Miller was last seen June 17, 2022 in East Bell County and is possibly in the Gatesville area in Coryell County, the sheriff’s office said.

She is about 5′5″ and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 254-933-5435.

