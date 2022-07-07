Advertisement

Bosque County deputies seize drugs and guns, arrest man

Investigators conducted a search of the property, locating approximately 32 grams of...
Investigators conducted a search of the property, locating approximately 32 grams of methamphetimine, smaller amounts of heroin, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Charles Varble, of Walnut Springs, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence Wednesday.

The arrest was made June 7 at 165 block of North 2nd Street.

Investigators conducted a search of the property and allegedly found 32 grams of methamphetamine, small amounts of heroin, ecstasy and marijuana.

Deputies also found numerous drug paraphernalia items, including “scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking,” the sheriff’s office said.

After the narcotics seizure, deputies found weapons suspected of being stolen.

Varble was booked into the Bosque County Jail and is facing additional charges pending the results of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

Deputies in Bell County are asking the public for help locating Alyssa Joe Miller, 16, a girl...
Bell County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating girl who ran away from home in mid-June
File Graphic (KWTX)
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on top of his head
Police sirens
Killeen Police detectives investigating death of man who suffered severe burns
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Largest Weekly Gas Price Decrease This Year; One City Under $4