Bosque County deputies seize drugs and guns, arrest man

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Charles Varble, of Walnut Springs, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence Wednesday.

The arrest was made June 7 at 165 block of North 2nd Street.

Investigators conducted a search of the property and allegedly found 32 grams of methamphetamine, small amounts of heroin, ecstasy and marijuana.

Deputies also found numerous drug paraphernalia items, including “scales and packaging materials indicative of narcotics trafficking,” the sheriff’s office said.

After the narcotics seizure, deputies found weapons suspected of being stolen.

Varble was booked into the Bosque County Jail and is facing additional charges pending the results of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.