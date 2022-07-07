Advertisement

Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas

File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old boy was killed and a woman and three other children were hospitalized after the pickup they were riding in collided with a tractor trailer about a mile south of Jewitt in Leon County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the deadly collision that happened at about 12:20 p.m. on June 6 on U.S. Highway 79.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Solyta Watson, 33, of Marquez, Texas, was traveling southbound when it collided with a 2016 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer.

DPS said the driver of the tractor trailer, Corey Howard, 30, of Richmond, Texas, failed to yield the right of way to the pickup.

Howard was not injured during the wreck. Watson, 33, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

There were four juveniles riding in the Dodge pickup with Watson.

A 10-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

An 11-year-old and 8-year-old girl were transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

A 7-year-old boy was also transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

