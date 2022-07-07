Advertisement

Demand for affordable housing in Waco increases dramatically, solution may take years

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s population growth, increased rental property costs, and escalated cost of living has left the city scrambling to meet an increased demand in public and Section 8 housing.

Deborah McGregor, CEO of Care Net Pregnancy Center in Waco, says the organization’s temporary housing has become more permanent. “In our guest house, typically, a woman would stay here about six months, but they’re staying here much longer,” she said.

McGregor said a hefty waitlist for affordable housing is partly to blame.

Waco Housing Authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said the Section 8 housing waitlist is full with more than 2,000 people waiting for an open unit.

“Typically, we can only keep on a waitlist as many people as we think we can help in a two-year period,” Hopping said.

This means the wait for an open unit may be just as long.

Hopping says Section 8 housing is in higher demand than other options because the recipient can get assistance anywhere in the country.

Public housing is another type of housing assistance that Waco Housing Authority offers. The organization owns two public housing complexes in the area, and the earliest opening could take up to five months.

“It really is very dependent on your bedroom size,” Hopping said. She said one-bedroom units have the longest waitlist and do not open up often.

While applicants wait, the housing authority gives those on the waitlists a document of other voucher-accepting apartment buildings.

“They’re not our properties,” she said. “They have their own separate relationships with HUD to provide affordable housing.”

But, seven out of the nine that answered our calls said they are completely full. The ones that do have openings expect the units to be off the market by the end of the week.

Hopping says it will take several months or, possibly, a few years to catch up with the demand.

“The realistic piece here is that Waco has boomed, it’s grown,” she said. “But, what happens is that we don’t already have available housing for those people moving in, no more than we have available housing for people who are already here.”

In the meantime, Hopping says the Housing Authority is offering $250 incentives to landlords who open up units for Section 8 voucher recipients.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

File Photo
Hard Castle Fire torches 300 acres in Bosque County, forest service says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Waco Housing Authority
Demand for affordable housing in Waco increases dramatically, solution may take years
Missing Temple dog
Some Temple residents looking for dogs missing after the Fourth