Demand for affordable housing in Waco increases dramatically, solution may take years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s population growth, increased rental property costs, and escalated cost of living has left the city scrambling to meet an increased demand in public and Section 8 housing.

Deborah McGregor, CEO of Care Net Pregnancy Center in Waco, says the organization’s temporary housing has become more permanent. “In our guest house, typically, a woman would stay here about six months, but they’re staying here much longer,” she said.

McGregor said a hefty waitlist for affordable housing is partly to blame.

Waco Housing Authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said the Section 8 housing waitlist is full with more than 2,000 people waiting for an open unit.

“Typically, we can only keep on a waitlist as many people as we think we can help in a two-year period,” Hopping said.

This means the wait for an open unit may be just as long.

Hopping says Section 8 housing is in higher demand than other options because the recipient can get assistance anywhere in the country.

Public housing is another type of housing assistance that Waco Housing Authority offers. The organization owns two public housing complexes in the area, and the earliest opening could take up to five months.

“It really is very dependent on your bedroom size,” Hopping said. She said one-bedroom units have the longest waitlist and do not open up often.

While applicants wait, the housing authority gives those on the waitlists a document of other voucher-accepting apartment buildings.

“They’re not our properties,” she said. “They have their own separate relationships with HUD to provide affordable housing.”

But, seven out of the nine that answered our calls said they are completely full. The ones that do have openings expect the units to be off the market by the end of the week.

Hopping says it will take several months or, possibly, a few years to catch up with the demand.

“The realistic piece here is that Waco has boomed, it’s grown,” she said. “But, what happens is that we don’t already have available housing for those people moving in, no more than we have available housing for people who are already here.”

In the meantime, Hopping says the Housing Authority is offering $250 incentives to landlords who open up units for Section 8 voucher recipients.

