Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend

Extreme heat continues to build going into the weekend. That has prompted an upgrade in the heat notices - from an advisory to a warning, for most, through the weekend. Friday high temperatures are around 104 and then Saturday and Sunday we jump to around 107! Models are in good agreement that the extreme heat rules the forecast through the weekend but next week we start to see some deviations on if we could see a cool down and/or rain chances. We want and need things to get a little less hot around here and we really need some rain, so we will continue to root for that to come true next week.

There are some very low rain chances this weekend that may help to cool some of us off. As high pressure moves off to the west a tad, that opens the door for winds to wrap around and give us what’s called NW flow. That may enable a weak front to move into Texas. It doesn’t do much to cool us but it might be just enough to help spark up some rain chances late Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain should be isolated-to-scattered so we all won’t see precipitation but the chances are for sure there. We’re likely only going to see between about a tenth and quarter inch of rain but isolated higher totals are possible if thunderstorms form. Rain isn’t guaranteed for anyone though! If rain chances go up then our late-week temperatures should come down a touch. If we don’t see precipitation, high temperatures will stay solidly in the triple-digit and won’t tail off late in the week.

