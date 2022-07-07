Advertisement

Hard Castle Fire torches 300 acres in Bosque County, forest service says

File Photo
File Photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hard Castle Fire has torched 300 acres in Bosque County and is zero percent contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Thursday evening.

The fire is burning off Highway 144 in an area in between Meridian and Walnut Springs.

No further information is available at this time. KWTX is working to obtain more information.

