Hard Castle Fire torches 300 acres in Bosque County, forest service says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hard Castle Fire has torched 300 acres in Bosque County and is zero percent contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Thursday evening.

The fire is burning off Highway 144 in an area in between Meridian and Walnut Springs.

No further information is available at this time. KWTX is working to obtain more information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.