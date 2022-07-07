Advertisement

Killeen Police investigate death of man from severe burns

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man that occurred Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. June 6 to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a fire.

Upon their arrival, medics were on scene treating the victim suffering with burn injuries with life saving measures.

The victim was transported to Advent Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, alongside with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, are conducting a Death Investigation.

This is an isolated incident, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time

