State fair announces 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall.

After much deliberation in the first round of judging, the scores have been tallied and the results are in; 36 semi-finalists have been named to move forward.

Comprised of 19 savory and 17 sweet entries, these semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”

The contest kicked off in June with an impressive 51 entries represented by 36 concessionaires. It is required that all competitors have at least one year of experience as a concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas to enter the competition.

To vie for a spot in this semi-final round, contestants put their creativity to the test by coming up with an enticing name and description for their original concoctions, in addition to submitting a photo of their creation.

Faced with a solid list of treats, the judges based their choices solely on which food name, photo, and description looks and sounds the most appealing to their personal palette, just like a fairgoer might do while at the Fair.

The top 10 entries will compete in the final round at this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony.

The Fair opens on Friday, September 30 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022.

