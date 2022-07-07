We’re forecasting the hottest July temperatures since 2018...

Heat continues to hang around Central Texas. Although we are forecasting a bit of rain and some slightly cooler temperatures next week, we’ll have to get through some of the hottest July temperatures in four years! Wednesday’s record-tying 103° high was the hottest we’ve seen in July since 2020 and the forecasted high of 106° Sunday would be the hottest July temperature since 2018 when we set an all-time record high of 114° on July 23rd, 2018. Thankfully, we’re not going to be THAT hot, but we’ll still be staring down exceptional heat. High temperatures today will be around as hot as yesterday as we warm to between 100° and 103° with heat index values approaching 106°. Tomorrow’s forecast high of 104° will be joined by 108° heat indices. Highs this weekend nearing 106° will be joined by a heat index of 110°!

There are some very low rain chances this weekend that may help to cool some of us off. The rain chances are only near 10% Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, but those rain chances go up to about 20% Wednesday through Friday of next week. A “cold” front moving into Texas won’t bring us a drop in temperatures but it should stir up the atmosphere enough for some scattered daytime rain chances. Rain should be isolated-to-scattered so we all won’t see precipitation but the chances are for sure there. We’re likely only going to see between about a tenth and quarter inch of rain but isolated higher totals are possible if thunderstorms form. Rain isn’t guaranteed for anyone though! If rain chances go up then our late-week temperatures should come down a touch. If we don’t see precipitation, high temperatures will stay solidly in the triple-digit and won’t tail off late in the week.

