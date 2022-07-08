Advertisement

1 runner killed in crash at race in North Carolina

A van encountered a crowd of runners, killing one person and seriously injuring three others at the start of a race in North Carolina. (Source: WSOC/CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured and one killed after an accident involving a vehicle on Thursday night at Grandfather Mountain.

According to Avery County EMS, a woman was killed and at least three other runners were injured when they were hit by a van.

Participants were preparing to run “The Bear” footrace when the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105.

Runners had been lined up at the starting line and were scheduled to run five miles to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

State police are handling the investigation. Officials told WBTV they believe the crash was a “terrible accident.”

The race was part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and was immediately canceled following the incident.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The remaining Highland Games activities will continue as planned, according to a Facebook post.

