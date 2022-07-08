ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

Officers were clearing the building, and that staff and patients were being evacuated from the facility, according to law enforcement.

Just spoke w/ @MSHPTrooperA



•Reiterated they have not heard shots fired, but are being vigilant



•Evacuating @WesternMoMed b/c of armed man



•@MSHPTrooperA is being cautious about using the term “active shooter” at this time



Law enforcement has been on scene for about an 1hr — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) July 8, 2022

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Warrensburg Community Center was also placed under lockdown, and the Nassif Aquatic Center was also said to be closed until the armed man situation was resolved.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.