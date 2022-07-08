Advertisement

ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made

No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

Officers were clearing the building, and that staff and patients were being evacuated from the facility, according to law enforcement.

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Warrensburg Community Center was also placed under lockdown, and the Nassif Aquatic Center was also said to be closed until the armed man situation was resolved.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

