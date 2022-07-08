Central Texas community rallies behind family raising money for wheelchair accessible van for disabled daughter

(KWTX) - Addison Flores, 7, navigates life with cerebral palsy, microcephaly and anencephaly.

“She means the world to me. She is everything to me,” said Jorge Flores, her father.

Addison’s parents Ana and Jorge make life worthwhile for their daughter but say daily activities can be tough.

“We’re trying to get an accessible van so that’ll make trips, appointments, physicals, occupational, speech therapy, so much easier for us,” said Addison’s mother, Ana Karen Flores.

Traveling to appointments in Waco, Temple and Austin can be challenging, especially, with a newborn at home.

“It’s just kind of hard, you know, putting the wheelchair in the back and then lifting Addison because she’s getting bigger,” Ana Karen Flores said.

When they discovered her disabilities, they felt in the dark. The Flores Family, however, continues to find ways to manage what life throws at them.

“All of our family members were like, ‘well what is it?’ We’re just understanding it ourselves and we decided if we’re going to do this, we’re going to have to be all in,” Ana Karen Flores said.

While Addison has the complete support of her family, her community supports her as well.

The community often has events to help raise money for Addison and her goal to get a van reminding them that they’re not alone.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m so grateful for everybody, for donations and sharing and just spreading the word out there. It means the world to me,” Jorge Flores said.

If you want to help Addison reach her van goal, you can find the fundraiser under ‘Wheelchair Van for Addison’ on GoFundMe.

