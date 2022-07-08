Advertisement

Central Texas community rallies behind family raising money for wheelchair accessible van for disabled daughter

Addison Flores, 7, navigates life with cerebral palsy, microcephaly and anencephaly.
Addison Flores, 7, navigates life with cerebral palsy, microcephaly and anencephaly.(KWTX)
By Joshua Bowering
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Addison Flores, 7, navigates life with cerebral palsy, microcephaly and anencephaly.

“She means the world to me. She is everything to me,” said Jorge Flores, her father.

Addison’s parents Ana and Jorge make life worthwhile for their daughter but say daily activities can be tough.

“We’re trying to get an accessible van so that’ll make trips, appointments, physicals, occupational, speech therapy, so much easier for us,” said Addison’s mother, Ana Karen Flores.

Traveling to appointments in Waco, Temple and Austin can be challenging, especially, with a newborn at home.

“It’s just kind of hard, you know, putting the wheelchair in the back and then lifting Addison because she’s getting bigger,” Ana Karen Flores said.

When they discovered her disabilities, they felt in the dark. The Flores Family, however, continues to find ways to manage what life throws at them.

“All of our family members were like, ‘well what is it?’ We’re just understanding it ourselves and we decided if we’re going to do this, we’re going to have to be all in,” Ana Karen Flores said.

While Addison has the complete support of her family, her community supports her as well.

The community often has events to help raise money for Addison and her goal to get a van reminding them that they’re not alone.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m so grateful for everybody, for donations and sharing and just spreading the word out there. It means the world to me,” Jorge Flores said.

If you want to help Addison reach her van goal, you can find the fundraiser under ‘Wheelchair Van for Addison’ on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

File
Central Texas contractors provide tips on how to save on electricity during the summer
-The Social Media Victims Law Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the death of Lalani...
Lawsuit: Temple family blames TikTok’s ‘defective algorithm’ for daughter’s strangulation
Ally in the studio
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against TikTok
Air conditioning thermometer
How to save on electricity bill during the summer