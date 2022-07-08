Dangerously hot & sticky weekend

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, the upcoming weekend continues the longest and hottest stretch so far this summer.

Not only are the temps going up going into the weekend with high pressure focuses itself over us, but the humidity will be climbing upwards too. The heat bubble is locked in on Central Texas which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning for many parts of the area. That’s because the heat + humidity combo will make it feel as hot as 112. Those not officially under the Excessive Heat Warning are still under a Heat Advisory, meaning that the humidity won’t be as high but the actual air temperatures will be hotter in those areas. Either way, all areas in Central Texas will feel downright miserable this weekend. You’d have to travel outside of Texas to find anything cooler than triple digits Saturday and Sunday.

So far, there has not been a lot of relief to the heat, but it may not be all doom and gloom this weekend. There is a chance for some rain over the weekend and if/when it does happen, the showers and storms will pop-up quickly. Scattered showers and storms actually stem from a weak cold front that slowly slides our way from the north (this cold front won’t bring cooler temperatures). Saturday looks to bring the highest chance for rain, but even then we will cap rain chances at about 20%. The scattered natured of the weekend rain means your city or town could see rain while the next town over doesn’t. Rainfall totals should stay below a quarter-inch but they’ll be higher within any thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will have the potential for strong winds & lightning. With storms in the forecast this weekend, stay safe if you are planning to be outside.

HEAT SAFETY:

Make sure to drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, and stay cool if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. Practice heat safety wherever you are! Heat related deaths are preventable!

On the job, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as much as possible.

Check up on the elderly, sick, and those without A/C.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles -- look before you lock.

Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day, find shade, and stay hydrated.

Remember that concrete gets extremely hot and can burn pet paw pads!

If you can’t walk on it barefoot, neither can your pet!

By the middle of next week there are signs that high pressure could scoot over to the west just enough to potentially get us another chance for rain and temperatures trending downward. We would still be predominately under the influence of high pressure so highs in the 90s/low 100s would still be a thing, but it may mean just enough of a weather pattern change to give us a rain chance for the middle part of next week. With rain needed as much as it is around here, we will be crossing fingers for the hope for rain next week.

