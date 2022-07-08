Advertisement

East Texas man gets life for murdering grandfather

Nichlous Cole Williams
Nichlous Cole Williams((Source: Upshur County Sheriff's Office))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a double murder and will serve life in prison.

Nichlous Cole Williams, of the East Mountain community, plead guilty on Thursday to the murder of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley. On February 7, 2021, Williams got into an argument with Gibson as the two were watching the Super Bowl. Gibson had brandished a pistol, but Williams took it from him, killing Gibson. Williams then chased Mosley into a bedroom before shooting and killing her. Williams then went to a neighbor’s house and explained what he’d done.

Judge Dean Fowler sentenced Williams to life in prison.

Previous reporting:

Upshur County grand jury indicts teen accused in shooting deaths

