Excessive heat warning through the weekend!

We’re officially one week into the hottest month of the year and the first week of July finished as the 8th hottest start to July with an average high of 101.1°. We’re expecting to get even hotter this weekend with maybe some rain to help cool you off, but we’re forecasting some of the hottest temperatures since August 2020. Morning temperatures today in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the triple-digits this afternoon. Highs range from 100° to 105° and heat index values will be as high as 108°. Counties near and east of I-35 have been upgraded to an excessive heat warning since highs will be nearing 105° with heat indices potentially nearing 111°! Saturday should be the hottest day this weekend. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s should near 100° by midday with highs ranging from 103° to 107°. Heat index values should be between 105° and 111° Saturday and Sunday too. Although there really is no beating the heat this weekend, there is a chance for some scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are near 20% Saturday with rain chances falling to 10% Sunday. The scattered natured of the weekend rain means your city or town could see rain while the next town over doesn’t. Rainfall totals should stay below a quarter-inch but they’ll be higher within any thunderstorms.

We’re still expecting to hang on to a lot of heat early next week, but we’re also expecting a frontal boundary to arrive mid-week, drop our temperatures a bit, and potentially kick up more rain chances. Monday’s high of 105° drops to 103° Tuesday and then drops to near 100° through next weekend as the front moves in and keeps the atmosphere unsettled. A stray shower or two is possible Tuesday but the best rain chances won’t arrive until Wednesday. We’ll tail the rain chances off after Thursday dropping them to 10% Friday and Saturday. Despite a few days of rain chances through the start of next weekend, there will be many spots that don’t see a lick of rain at all. The drought continues to worsen in Central Texas and we’re expecting Lake Waco’s level to drop enough to put us into the top 5 for lowest level all time.

