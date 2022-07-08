Fire breaks out at Chili’s restaurant in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters were called out to a fire at a Chili’s Thursday afternoon.

It was reported at around 4:24 p.m. at the restaurant at 3810 S. General Bruce Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of the north side of the restaurant.

They were able to quickly get it under control after making sure everyone made it out of the building safely.

Damage was contained to the north wall and roof area of the structure.

There was also smoke and water damage in the bar and kitchen area.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as the improper discarding of smoking materials.

