Good News Friday: July 8, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Carter Bloodcare honored the Copperas Cove High School HOSA chapter, Health Occupations Students of America, for collecting the most units of blood for all 6A schools in Central Texas. They received more than 400 units of blood during the 2021-22 school year. Their adviser for was also honored with the Carter Bloodcare Individual Circle of Life Award.

The Harker Heights Fire Department says thank you to driver/operator Damon Sprouse for this magnificent creation. Sprouse has worked on this table since November of 2021. It is now on display at station 2. The department wants to shoutout his family for their time and patience as he worked on this project.

Killeen ISD wants to give a big congratulations to Ailani. She is an international leader champion for the interviewing skills event taking 1st place at HOSA International Competition! They also want to shout Tiana for staging and placing in the top “10″ in speaking skills event.

Temple ISD just got something special. Temple chamber president, Rod Henry, presented a framed bond campaign poster signed by community leaders. Back in February, the board of trustees voted for a $164.8 million bond. The money will definitely help make the district better!

Several Copperas Cove High School students earned their veterinary assistant certifications. It’s a rigorous program that takes two years in high school and requires 500 plus hours of classroom and clinical training. These certificates allow them to jump right into the workforce with a good starting salary.

