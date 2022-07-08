Houston abandoned baby’s mother arrested after being reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of an abandoned 12-month baby found in Houston Tuesday has been arrested, according to Houston Police.

Dana McGowan, 33, has been arrested and taken into custody for 2 felony warrants for a DWI with passenger under 15 and parole/probation violation.

McGowan was reported missing July 7 by family members unable to reach her. Residents had reportedly seen her in the area.

The baby boy was found abandoned and crying at 12:40 p.m. June 5 in the 10300 block of South Wilcrest Drive and taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries to his mouth.

KHOU reports “The lead detective on the case said she has been in contact with the father of the baby, who says he didn’t know the baby was alone at an apartment complex because he and McGowan are not together. Blackmon said neither the mother nor the father resides at the apartment complex, so how the baby got there remains a mystery.”

The father has reportedly asked for custody of the child who is currently in Child Protective Services’ custody.

Detectives plan to interview her on the abandoned baby case, according to police.

