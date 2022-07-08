Houston cowboy bandit wanted in store armed robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The suspect entered at around 5:20 p.m. July 3 a general store in the 5300 block of Antoine in Houston.

The suspect first acted like a customer and then approached the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the register.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands by giving the suspect the money from the cash drawer, according to investigators.

The suspect then fled the location in a white or gold PT Cruiser.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5 feet and 5 inches, 250 pounds, between 23 to 30 years age who was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and a straw cowboy hat.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.