Motorcycle driver killed in crash south of Thorndale

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle driver crashed rounding a curve in the road, the Texas Department of Public safety said.

The crash happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m., when a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on FM 486 near CR 439. The curve in the road caused the motorcycle to drive off the roadway and overturn.

The motorcyclist, Darien Waldrep, 28, of Rosebud, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. They say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

