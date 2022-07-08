Temple police investigate shooting, one teen injured

TEMPLE, TX (KWTX) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured.

Police officers responded at around 3:19 p.m. June 8 to the area of Henderson and East Avenue H to a report of a shooting where the caller stated he had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, the caller had already left in a vehicle, and no shell casings were found in the area.

The teen victim was then located by officers in the 1300 block of East Barton Avenue with a single gunshot to his right leg.

According to police, the victim did not “cooperate with officers in telling them what happened, or information regarding a suspect.”

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

