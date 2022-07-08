TriWaco prepping for high temperatures, unconcerned for water levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some TriWaco participants are worried about low water levels and extremely high temperatures for race day Sunday, but organizers said there is only one main concern the athletes should prepare for.

Caleb Chapman, a Georgetown resident and participant for TriWaco, is not a rookie to triathlons.

“I think this is about my 30th triathlon,” he said.

He enjoys competing in TriWaco for many reasons.

“I’ve got a lot of local friends that do it,” Chapman said. “My brother’s doing it with me, so a little bit comradery and social aspect of it.”

Chapman received an email from TriWaco this week. He interpreted the email to mean that they changed the course of the swim because the Brazos River is more shallow than normal.

Chapman and hundreds of participants will plunge into the Brazos River for the first leg of the race. Lake Waco feeds into the Brazos River. While the lake’s water level is historically low right now, TriWaco said this should not be a concern for athletes.

“The low water levels are not a concern right now,” Director of Signature Events at the Greater Waco Chamber, Oliver Gomez, said. “We are all set and good to go.”

The course did change but not because of lower water levels.

“The portion of the river that we’re on now is lower, geographically speaking, so it’s going to be easier for our athletes to get in,” Director of Signature Events at the Greater Waco Chamber, Oliver Gomez, said.

There is one thing both participants and organizers are worried about--the extremely hot temperatures.

Temperatures could increase to over 100 degrees Sunday which may affect competitors’ overall performances.

“It’s going to mean that they’re going to have a slower day than normal because we want them to be safe and we want them to enjoy themselves,” TriWaco Race Director Frank Cortese said.

But, Chapman has been training for a race in conditions like this for a while.

“I’ve been doing a little bit more heat training, so turning off the air conditioner in the gym, running outside during more of the heat of the day, and just hydrating really well,” Chapman said.

Cortese encourages participants to drink a lot of fluids before Sunday. He also said that anyone who starts to feel light-headed or a cold sweat during the race should stop and seek medical help, which will be on site.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.