The Uvalde Little League plays on with purpose

CASTROVILLE, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - More than six weeks removed and nearly 60 miles away from Robb Elementary School, JJ Suarez still struggles to speak about the deadliest school shooting in Texas History.

“Uvalde, we’re a tightknit community. And we lost 21 individuals - 22 with Joe to this tragedy,” said JJ Suarez, President of the Uvalde Little League.

With ribbons in their hair and logos on their uniforms, players on both a softball team and baseball team from Uvalde compete in the junior secti0onal tournament Thursday in Castroville

Cheryl Sanchez is not only the softball player agent for Uvalde Little League, but her daughter is a member of the team.

“The resiliency they have shown has just been remarkable. In many ways, I think, they’re doing better than the adults,” said Sanchez.

More than half of the 19 students killed inside Robb Elementary were involved with Uvalde Little League, that number includes six victims who were registered to play this season.

“We have a very small facility, so they served as mentors to the younger ones and they’re there also there to support the siblings who lost their loved ones. It’s not something that can be put into words easily, because it is unbelievable,” said Sanchez.

Actions speak louder than words even those words are hard to find.

So this group of little leaguers is taking the field for their friends, family members and teachers who were taken far too soon.

“In speaking with some of the family members of the little leaguers that we lost, they encouraged us to continue moving forward,” said Suarez.

