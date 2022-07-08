Waco to begin mandatory watering restrictions July 13

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses to conserve available water supply set to begin July 13.

The decision is in accordance with the Drought Contingency Plan due to the advanced stages of drought in the region and Lake Waco water levels continuing to decline.

City Manager Bradley Ford has determined those conditions warrant initiation of Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan, enforcing a maximum of two outdoor watering days per week for its customers.

“Lake Waco is a regional water source for our area, making it vital to protect the supply in the future. Due to its continued decline in water level, we are implementing these measures now to reduce the likelihood of enacting more significant water restrictions later in 2022,” said City Manager Ford.

There are four stages in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan.

Moving into Stage Two makes the City’s designated outdoor watering schedule mandatory for all Waco water customers based on the last digit of your meter service address.

“We all play a part in water conservation and ensuring we are responsible for our water usage.” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. “Reducing outdoor watering will allow for the City’s water system to recharge as well as reduce stress on Lake Waco, the region’s primary water supply.”

All landscaping and outdoor water use is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If your address ends in:

Odd Number-Tuesday and Saturday

Even Number- Wednesday and Sunday

Non-Residential- Monday and Friday

No Watering- Thursday

In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and prohibited.

Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.