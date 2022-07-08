Waco man pleads guilty in sexual assault, charge reduced to misdemeanor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man arrested in 2017 on charges he locked children in a bedroom while he sexually assaulted their mother pleaded guilty Friday in an agreement that reduced a felony charge to a misdemeanor.

Jamarr Walker, 32, was indicted in May 2017 on a second-degree felony sexual assault count and a Class A misdemeanor assault family violence count in a March 2017 incident in which a woman went to Walker’s apartment to pick up her children.

She reported to Waco police that Walker locked the children in a back bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Walker pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful restraint and assault family violence charges in a plea bargain in which prosecutors reduced the felony sexual assault charge to a Class A misdemeanor and recommended that Walker be placed on deferred misdemeanor probation for two years and fined $4,000.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement, but also ordered Walker to serve 120 days in the McLennan County Jail beginning Friday evening as a term and condition of his probation.

Walker, who participated in the hearing via teleconference, balked at the judge’s order, telling him that he expects to graduate with an accounting degree on Aug. 6 and was set to start a job with a Waco accounting firm on Aug. 15.

The judge stood by his order, telling Walker he better notify his prospective employer that his plans have changed.

In a victim-impact statement, the victim in the case, also appearing via teleconference, told West she appreciated him ordering Walker to serve jail time because she said Walker “sentenced me and my children to a life we will never understand.”

She said her son was traumatized by the incident and can’t look at a photo of Walker now without bursting into tears.

“I hope you have time to think about what you did and learn if someone says no, she means no.”

